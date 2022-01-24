How to prevent 'Long Covid' with these foods. Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In long Covid, the patient suffers the symptoms of of the virus long after it leaves their body. Omicron symptoms have empirically proven less milder than the Delta variant that engulfed the world during the second wave and many people died.
‘Long haulers’ are people who despite testing negative for coronavirus have been complaining of symptoms that have stayed with them.
About seven in 10 Covid long haulers continued to face symptoms like fatigue, muscle pain, lack of sleep and breathing difficulties 12 months after hospital discharge, study shows.
The long Covid-19 has often affected people who were infected with the delta variant. A loss of smell and taste, whooping cough, weakness and pain in the joints are some symptoms that continue to linger in people who have tested negative for the disease.
Long Covid can be exhausting and is a result of weak immunity.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also issued a warning regarding countries and governments ignoring the phenomenon of long Covid under the ‘guise of living with Covid’.
Keeping that in mind, we bring to you four food items that boost immunity to avoid long Covid. It is important to take all precautionary measures for avoiding such infections.
Kombucha
Click on the image to enlarge
Kombucha is lightly effervescent and is a sweetened form of green or black tea that improves digestion and also help regulate blood sugar levels. Other benefits of Kombucha include detoxification and reduction of blood pressure. Since it is fermented, it also helps gut health and is great for people who wish to improve it.
Sauerkraut or fermented cabbage
Click on the image to enlarge
Finely cut raw cabbage is fermented by various lactic acid bacteria and has a sour flavor. Due to the presence of lactic acid, it also has a long shelf life which in turn benefits preserving. Regular consumption of Sauerkraut can also aid weight loss and help the gut immensely.
Kefir or fermented milk
Click on the image to enlarge
Immunity depends largely on gut health. Fermented foods and drinks contain bacteria that are good for the gut and can help strengthen immunity. Kefir, is a fermented milk drink similar to a thin yogurt or Ayran that is made from kefir grains, a specific type of mesophilic symbiotic culture.
Kimchi or spicy Korean cabbage
Click on the image to enlarge
Those who are new to Korean cuisine, should know Kimchi. It is a dish that is made of fermented vegetables that include napa cabbage or Kimchi. In order to maintain good gut health, a serving of kimchi can be consumed every day.
