How to protect household staff, and the household, from covid

In March, Frank Riviezzo asked his 91-year-old mother-in-law’s caretaker to move in with her to reduce the risk of outside exposure. For over two months, the caretaker and mother-in-law lived 24/7 in a cottage adjacent to Mr. Riviezzo’s home in Huntington, N.Y. “It was a godsend. It gave my wife peace of mind knowing that [her mom] was insulated from the virus," says Mr. Riviezzo, a Manhattan-based CPA. Eventually, his in-law’s two other caretakers resumed working after passing a Covid-19 test. Now, three caregivers work a rotation of weeklong shifts to reduce comings and goings from the cottage. In their home, Mr. Riviezzo and his wife wear masks if they are around when the cleaner comes to work.