How to reach Delhi, Mumbai from Fujairah and Dubai today? EaseMyTrip starts service — Routes, fare, more

EaseMyTrip, the online travel booking platform, has announced that it will operate buses and charter flights to help Indian nationals stuck in the US-Israel-Iran conflict get out of the situation.

The company, in two separate posts on X, said it will operate charter flights from Fujairah and bus services from Dubai, as the war between Iran and the US-Israel spread to other parts of West Asia.

Here is everything you need to know about the travel routes, how to book tickets and fares

How to travel from Fujairah to India? EaseMyTrip announced that it will operate special charter flights from Fujairah to Mumbai and Delhi on 3 March.

“Helping Indians Return Home Safely. In this critical time, EaseMyTrip is operating special charter flights today from Fujairah to Delhi and Mumbai,” the company said in a post on X.

The flights are scheduled for 3 March between 7 PM and 9 PM, EaseMyTrip said.

How to book: The company has asked those who are stuck to call the WhatsApp numbers +971505264083 and +971523758896 to get help with booking formalities.

“Seats are limited, and confirmations will be strictly on a first-come basis,” EaseMyTrip said.

Bus services from Dubai to Oman and Mumbai EaseMyTrip has also said it is starting bus services from Dubai to Oman and Mumbai via Muscat in view of the ongoing conflict.

“Stuck in Dubai and unable to return to India due to the ongoing situation? We are coordinating structured travel arrangements to help you reach home safely. In light of the current situation, EaseMyTrip is supporting Indian citizens in Dubai with structured travel routes to help you reach Home,” the travel platform said in a post on X.

These are organised, managed travel options designed to ensure safety and continuity of travel, it said.

Here's what to know about the fares and routes — Dubai to Oman: Inclusions – Bus transfer from Dubai to Oman City/Airport; Price – 999 AED

Dubai to Oman: Inclusions – Bus transfer from Dubai to Oman City with 1 night stay at a 5-star hotel; Price – 1499 AED

Dubai to Mumbai via Muscat: Inclusions – Dubai to Muscat transfer, 1 night stay at a 5-star hotel, Flight from Muscat to Mumbai; Price – 3999 AED Seats are limited and allocated on a priority basis, EaseMyTrip said. These are managed travel options with associated costs.

How to book: The company asked those in need to fill out the form for immediate support - forms.gle/9yXA1v2TMsUegwbQ9

This comes after EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti on Monday promised to start charter flight services.

“If you or someone you know needs assistance, please join the channel and share this message widely,” Nishant Pitti wrote on X.

He also urged people to join a WhatsApp channel for updates and travel support, aimed at helping the Indians stranded in the United Arab Emirates.

Major hubs, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat, have witnessed hundreds of flight cancellations over the weekend. As a result, many Indians are reported to be stranded in the conflict-stricken nations.

Partial operations of flights have started from Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports. However, not all routes are open.

