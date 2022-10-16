How to save the planet in less than two hours7 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 02:32 PM IST
Daybreak, a cooperative board game by Pandemic creator Matt Leacock, gives players all the tools to keep global warming below 2C.
Daybreak, a cooperative board game by Pandemic creator Matt Leacock, gives players all the tools to keep global warming below 2C.
When world leaders arrive in Egypt next month for COP27, they’ll be charged with navigating some of the weightiest challenges humanity has ever faced, from setting aggressive emissions-reduction targets to deciding if poor countries are owed reparations for the climate havoc wreaked by rich countries. Negotiations will last for weeks, only to pick up again in another year at COP28.