How to set up parental controls on chromebooks for kids and teens

Before that, there was no way to create a Google-condoned account for kids under 13. (Why 13? My colleague Julie Jargon can explain.) My wife and I created a Google account for my daughter when she was 6, mostly so she could email with grandparents. It wasn’t officially a “supervised" account, but we certainly supervised it. The catch is, the account said my daughter was born in 1978. She’s not 42, she’s 12, but at the time, inputting 2008 as her birth year would have prevented us from creating the account.