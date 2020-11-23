How to succeed on your first day of work

Arrive prepared.

Figure out your place within the organization and your team.

Show up as your authentic self.

Congratulations! You got the job.Now comes the exciting and possibly anxiety-inducing task of preparing to make your first day of work a success. Whether you are starting at a new company or moving to a new department, working remotely or in person, workplace experts say you should plan ahead and use this time to get the lay of the land.

1. Arrive prepared.

Want to have a great first day on the job?Be proactive in the days leading up to it. You may have to provide some documentation so that human resources get you onboarded. A week or so before your start date, email the person you have been corresponding most with, whether your new manager or an HR representative, and ask what you should provide.

You might need:

Identification. This could bea driver’s license, passport, Social Security card or birth certificate. Ask if you need to provide more than one form of ID. You might need access to a scanner if you are sending a copy by email, though a carefully framed, close-up camera photo may suffice.

Money. You might need it for any first-day coffee runs or lunch meetings with your new co-workers.

A blank check or banking information. Human resources might ask you for this so you can set up direct deposit for your paychecks.

A fully charged cellphone and/or watch: You may not have easy access to a clock or computer right away. Make sure you have a way to keep track of time so you don’t miss any first-day meetings.

Notepad and pen. This can be physical or electronic. You will probably need to jot down important notes about your job, colleagues’ names, ideas or reminders.

A good work-from-home setup. If you are telecommuting, test your video-call setup. Run a Speedtest to make sure your Wi-Fi is working well. Plug in any lamps or lights you might need the night before.

You should also do some mental preparation about what the first day will look like. Familiarize yourself with the names you need to know, such as your manager’s, your immediate co-workers’, your department head’s and the chief executive’s.

Set some goals.

Dana Brownlee, founder of Atlanta-based corporate-training company Professionalism Matters, recommends asking yourself: “What are two major wins I can accomplish today?"

“In addition to those two big wins, what are three other things I really want to try to get done today?" she says. “Because we tend to always underestimate how long things are going to take." These goals could range from establishing what success looks like in your role to learning where the bathrooms are.

2. Find your orbit.

Look around and ask yourself who can you help and who can help you.Do you have new direct reports who have been waiting a long time for clear managerial direction? Do you have a boss who has long been waiting for an employee with your skill set? “You might be that boost of energy that the team needed or you might be filling a subject-matter expertise gap," says Mrs. Brownlee.

As you meet your co-workers, do the following:

Establish communication boundaries. Start with your manager. Ask what communication style they prefer. For example, do they like to hop on short calls as questions come up, or do they prefer you save up all your questions for a weekly meeting? This will save you time down the road.

Ask all the questions. Whether you need the Wi-Fi password or have questions about the organizational culture, don’t be afraid to ask. After all, says Mrs. Brownlee, “When you’re really new, you have a built-in excuse for why you’re asking all these questions."

Balance tasks and relationships. Give priority to forming relationships with your colleagues rather than focusing entirely on checking off your list of HR tasks.

On day one, Mrs. Brownlee recommends drawing a physical diagram that shows your inner circle: your boss, co-workers or direct reports on your team and other colleagues you may interact with. There may be some gaps to start with, but you can start filling out the circles around them in the following days.

If you are working remotely, interactions might be harder, because you will miss out on in-person introductions and chance encounters. Your colleagues may also be suffering from Zoom fatigue. “You just have to be very prescriptive and very deliberate with it," says Mrs. Brownlee. “It isn’t going to happen as much organically." Be flexible. For example, you could ask colleagues if they prefer voice calls rather than video meetings.

3. Be authentic.

Observe the personality types and communication styles of your colleagues early on so you can get a sense of the culture and develop authentic relationships, says Mrs. Brownlee. Then? “Let them know how wonderful you are!"

Remember, you are there to add value.Women and members of marginalized groups may struggle more with feeling comfortable being themselves at work, says Jacqueline Twillie, founder of ZeroGap.co, a training firm that specializes in women’s leadership within male-dominated industries.

In workplaces that are white and male-dominated, new employees from underrepresented groups may feel like they have more to prove.

“What I find is that from day one, they’re not their authentic selves because of the perfectionism, and they’re so worried about not making a mistake," says Ms. Twillie.

Try to avoid letting perfectionism stop you from taking on new projects or developing workplace relationships.

“Be focused on authentically developing relationships, showing people who you are and your skill set," says Ms. Twillie.

Avoid these mistakes:

Overbooking: Leave time open in your schedule for unplanned meetings. Mrs. Brownlee compares this tactic to going to the doctor during flu season. “[Doctors] don’t book their schedule 100% because they know they have to make room for walk-ins," she says. “We don’t think about all those other little things that pop up throughout the day."

Speaking more than listening: One of Ms. Twillie’s favorite quotes to share with clients is Stephen Covey’s: “Seek first to understand, then to be understood." Active listening plays a big role in successful communication.

Burning out: Ms. Twillie warns against remote employees overcompensating for the fact that colleagues can’t see them by being “online" at all hours of the day. New employees often “feel like they have to be the first to log on, like they can’t fully take a lunch break and they’re working late into the evening to prove themselves, and it’s just not sustainable."

What to do next

If you are preparing to start a job remotely, follow these tips on how to have a great Zoom meeting.

Even if your first day didn’t go well, read this before you head for the door.

Pick up some career tips from these CEOs.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via