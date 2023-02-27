How to win the hot war in Ukraine and the cold war that will follow it

It should take all it can. The strategic reason for this is that a rump Ukraine would be impoverished and hard to defend. The east and south of the country are sources of minerals and crops, and centres of industry. Unhindered access to the Black Sea provides safe passage for Ukrainian exports. The political reason is that the more territory Russian forces surrender, the clearer it is that the war was futile—and the harder it will be for Mr Putin or his successor to justify re-invading Ukraine with a new army.

