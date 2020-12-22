How to work from home effectively

Remote work has been on the rise across the U for years, but the coronavirus pandemic significantly accelerated the shift to remote work. This is especially the case for industries and roles that don’t require employees to work in person. “People have learned that this is more possible in roles that they didn’t think it was possible in before," says Sara Sutton, chief executive and founder of FlexJobs, a career website for telecommuting, flexible, freelance and part-time jobs. She says getting workers set up to be able to work remotely at any time is like an insurance policy for employers in case they find themselves in a similar situation in the future. “I don’t think there’s any organization that is going to realize they should leave this opportunity on the table."