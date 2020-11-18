How to write a thank-you email after an interview

Some experts say the thank-you email is as important as your cover letter, so don’t waste this important opportunity to finalize your pitch—especially now that you know so much about the company, the role and your interviewer. “A properly prepared thank-you email, it just sets you apart," says Paul McDonald, senior executive director at recruitment agency Robert Half. “It shows that you care and it restates your interest in the position." Most HR managers say they consider thank-you messages when deciding who to hire, but they only receive notes from nearly a quarter of applicants, according to a survey by Robert Half. So don’t miss out on this chance to stand out, in a good way.