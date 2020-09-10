How travel will change post-pandemic: 10 expert predictions

Germophobic fliers might have the option to pay extra for “Hygiene Class," a premium cabin that comes with a higher standard of cleanliness, according to Christopher Schaberg, author of “Airportness," and, coming later this fall, “Grounded: Perpetual Flight…and Then the Pandemic." Though the air filters shared equally with economy will still do the real work to prevent illness, these higher-priced seats will come with more frequent sanitization and scented sprays.