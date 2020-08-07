How travelers are beating tough flight restrictions in covid-19 era

Lucy Parakhina, a 33-year-old Australian photographer, had decided to stay in London, where she has lived for two years.But in June, she started to plan a return trip when her U.K. work visa expired. Though she managed to buy a one-way ticket from London to Sydney for less than 700 pounds ($922) with Qatar Airways, she was bumped from her flight and told it was postponed.She already left her job in London and gave up her apartment, and won’t have income to stay in the U.K. beyond September. But with a virus resurgence in Australia showing no signs of ebbing and international flights down by 92% to the country, she’s likely stuck for a while.“Now the only thing I can do is to wait for the easing policies and my flight to depart as planned," she said.