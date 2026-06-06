How Trump's immigration crackdown is affecting Indians: 1,076 deportations in 2026

India's Ministry of External Affairs has disclosed that bilateral discussions with the United States continue at high levels regarding migration and mobility frameworks, even as enforcement actions by US immigration authorities have resulted in a significant increase in deportations of Indian nationals during 2026

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The ongoing conversations between New Delhi and Washington reflect an attempt to balance competing priorities: expanding pathways for legitimate professional and educational migration whilst simultaneously addressing irregular border crossings and undocumented status among Indian citizens.

Deportation figures reveal marked increase in enforcement activity Official statistics released during a Ministry of External Affairs media briefing revealed the scale of enforcement operations affecting Indian nationals in the US. Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson for the MEA, disclosed the comparative figures during the weekly press conference on Friday:

"I can share that 1,076 Indian nationals have been deported from the US so far this year. Last year, that number was 3,567."

The data indicates a substantial reduction in annual deportations when measured against 2025 figures, though the pace of removals in 2026 remains significant. The deportations encompass individuals across varying circumstances, including those with criminal records, undocumented status, and visa violations.

Bilateral engagement focused on managed migration pathways Despite enforcement pressures, New Delhi and Washington maintain regular high-level engagement on migration matters. The conversations centre on establishing frameworks that facilitate legitimate cross-border movement whilst deterring unlawful entry and undocumented residence.

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Jaiswal articulated India's approach during the briefing:

"We are in continuous dialogue with the US regarding migration and mobility to ensure that legal migration is facilitated while illegal migration is effectively curbed."

The statement reflects a policy approach wherein India seeks to maintain cooperative relationships with the US immigration system whilst asserting its responsibility to verify citizenship claims and repatriate nationals where documentation and identity verification procedures have been completed.

Recent high-profile enforcement case demonstrates enforcement priorities The Ministry's briefing coincided with a documented enforcement action by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. On May 21, 2026, ICE Los Angeles apprehended a 26-year-old Indian national whose case illustrated the types of individuals targeted by intensified enforcement operations.

According to an official statement from ICE Los Angeles on the social media platform X:

“ICE Los Angeles arrested Parminderpal Singh, 26, of India, on May 21. Singh's criminal record includes vehicle theft, grand theft, trespassing, and vandalism. He is in ICE custody pending removal.”

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Singh's documented criminal history within the US jurisdiction encompassed multiple felony and misdemeanour charges. The individual remains in custody pending removal proceedings.

India's repatriation procedures and nationality verification protocols The Ministry of External Affairs has previously articulated its approach to processing deportees and managing repatriation requests from US authorities. India's procedures involve verification protocols designed to confirm nationality claims before accepting responsibility for individuals referred by US immigration authorities.

Speaking during a media briefing in September 2025, Jaiswal outlined the operational framework governing these procedures:

"Whenever there is a person who does not possess a legal status in any country, and he or she is referred to us with documents, and if there are claims that he or she is an Indian national, we do the background check, confirm the nationality and then we are in a position to take them back... This has been happening with deportations from the United States."

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The statement reflects a structured bilateral arrangement wherein the US government formally refers individuals claiming Indian citizenship, and New Delhi conducts independent verification before accepting repatriation responsibility.

Balancing enforcement and migration facilitation objectives US authorities have expanded enforcement operations targeting imigrants with criminal records and undocumented status, whilst simultaneously engaging New Delhi on expanding visa pathways and facilitating student and professional migration.

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India's diplomatic messaging emphasises the distinction between illegal and legal migration categories. The Ministry has articulated a clear position that India does not support irregular border crossings or undocumented residence, positioning the country as a collaborative partner in addressing immigration enforcement rather than as an impediment to US border control objectives.

Broader context of India-US migration patterns The deportation figures, whilst substantial in numerical terms, represent a subset of broader India-US migration patterns. Hundreds of thousands of Indian nationals reside legally in the US across professional, educational, and family visa categories. The H-1B visa programme, through which Indian technology professionals access US employment, remains a significant component of bilateral labour mobility.