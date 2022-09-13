How Ukraine has made stunning gains in the war against Russia

Part of Ukraine’s success stems from Russian failures. Noted expert Michael Kofman has pointed to Russian intelligence failures as a key reason for the massive loss of territory. Military intelligence did not discern the significance of Ukraine military build-up in the region and instead shifted troops to Southern Ukraine where Ukraine was widely expected to launch a major campaign to retake the vital city of Kherson. Further, Russia lost its best units in the early stages of the war. Those that remained in Eastern Ukraine are thought to be badly trained and recently recruited forces.

