How Ukraine has made stunning gains in the war against Russia

A supply of advanced weaponry, especially the American HIMARS missile system, has allowed Kyiv’s forces to inflict devastating damage on Russian infrastructure and supply depots.
The tide of the Rusiia-Ukraine war has just turned. In the last few days, Ukraine has launched a devastating counter-offensive against Russian forces, reclaiming its territory and pushing back the enemy in some areas. Mint explains what could be the turning point in this war.
Where had the war been until this point?
While Moscow began the war with an effort to take Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, it abandoned its goal in April. Thereafter, it focused its attention on Eastern Ukraine with a particular focus on capturing the provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk. Moscow also continued the fighting in the country’s North East (where major provinces like Kharkiv are located) and in the South (near Crimea).
That began the second phase of the war. Russian forces completed their conquest of Luhansk province and took major Southern cities like Mariupol after fierce fighting. However, neither Ukraine nor Russia had managed to make massive territorial gains in recent months. Experts began to speculate that the war had entered a period of attrition with neither side capable of decisively turning the tide of battle.
What exactly happened?
After months of preparation, Ukraine launched a massive counter-offensive in late August in Southern and Eastern Ukraine. In the last few days, the Eastern Campaign has been devastatingly effective. Ukraine claims to have recaptured more than 3,000 sq. kilometres of territory from Russian forces. It has also retaken key cities like Izyum, which served as a key logistics hub for Moscow’s military efforts in Eastern Ukraine. Russian troops have fled as their leaders look to find a new defence line in the region.
Ukraine also made headway in pushing its adversaries back in Southern Ukraine as it looks to take the strategic city of Kherson.
Part of Ukraine’s success stems from Russian failures. Noted expert Michael Kofman has pointed to Russian intelligence failures as a key reason for the massive loss of territory. Military intelligence did not discern the significance of Ukraine military build-up in the region and instead shifted troops to Southern Ukraine where Ukraine was widely expected to launch a major campaign to retake the vital city of Kherson. Further, Russia lost its best units in the early stages of the war. Those that remained in Eastern Ukraine are thought to be badly trained and recently recruited forces.
Ukraine has also succeeded because of support from its powerful backers in the West. A supply of advanced weaponry, especially the American HIMARS missile system, has allowed Kyiv’s forces to inflict devastating damage on Russian infrastructure and supply depots.
Why are these changes significant?
For one, Ukraine has managed to generate real momentum with its offensives. With the initiative on its side, President Zelensky and his allies in Kyiv will now get to define the terms of the fighting. As Kyiv’s Western backers suffer under the strain of inflation and high energy prices, Ukraine needed a victory to point to in order to guarantee continued support.
Russia’s losses of territory and manpower in Eastern Ukraine are significant for two reasons. First, the loss of key logistics hubs like Izyum and Kupiansk will seriously impair Moscow’s ability to assail cities like Kharkiv and operate as a serious force in the region. Second, Ukraine’s success reveals the chink in Moscow’s armour: its inability to provide weapons and quality manpower. Russia’s widely reported acquisition of arms from North Korea drove home just how dire Moscow’s situation is.
What does this mean for the war going ahead?
Even as Ukraine’s advance continues, Moscow’s forces are looking to establish a new defence line. However, Russia’s aforementioned manpower and training challenges raise major questions. The Southern offensive, which is targeted around the city of Kherson, will likely continue for some time with Ukraine unlikely to see quick gains.
Russia’s losses also raise the stakes of the conflict. Experts fear the risks of escalation should President Putin perceive that there is a serious prospect of military defeat. Some point to the possibility of partial mobilisation of troops in Russia. Others raise the prospect, however unlikely, of nuclear threats being made on Moscow’s part.
