How US shutdown can affect H1B and student visa processes?
Possible government shutdown in the US may disrupt government services, including certain immigration services.
The US is just 4 days away from a possible government shutdown which is likely to cause political turmoil and disruptions in government services. Though US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is funded by fees paid by stakeholders, and it is not dependent on congressional appropriations to fund its operations, but there are certain services that might be affected due to the shutdown.