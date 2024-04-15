How US, UK, and France collectively thwarted Iran's attack on Israel?
Calling Iran's missle attack on Israel as 'unnecessary and dangerous, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday admited that Britain helped Israel in thwarting the attack. In addition to Britain, the US, France and Jordan also helped the Jewish state to seek protection from the attack
The unprecedented aerial attack by Iran against Israel was thwarted by a collective effort of the international community including the US, the UK, France and Jordan. All these nations came to the rescue of the Jewish state after Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones on Saturday.