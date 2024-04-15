How US, UK, and France collectively thwarted Iran's attack on Israel?

Calling Iran's missle attack on Israel as 'unnecessary and dangerous, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday admited that Britain helped Israel in thwarting the attack. In addition to Britain, the US, France and Jordan also helped the Jewish state to seek protection from the attack

The unprecedented aerial attack by Iran against Israel was thwarted by a collective effort of the international community including the US, the UK, France and Jordan. All these nations came to the rescue of the Jewish state after Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the US and the UK officially confirmed their role in helping Israel thwart Iran's attack on civilians.

UK PM Rishi Sunak confirms British fighter jets shot down Iranian drones On Sunday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak criticised Iran's attack on Israel and called it a "dangerous and unnecessary escalation." In his video message shared on social media, the UK PM also confirmed Britain's role in thwarting Iran's attack and said, "Iran's attack last night was a dangerous and unnecessary escalation. I want to pay tribute to the professionalism and bravery of the Royal Air Force and our allies in protecting civilians."

He also said that the RAF had sent additional aircraft to the region as part of ongoing operations against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

"The RAF sent additional planes to the region as part of our existing operations to counter Daesh in Iraq and Syria. I can confirm that our planes did shoot down several Iranian attack drones. I want to pay tribute to the bravery and professionalism of our pilots flying into the face of danger to protect civilians," Sunak added.

US confirms role in rescuing Israel during Iran attack The US shot down and destroyed nearly 90-100 drones and cruise missiles during the Iranian air attack on Israel. An American aircraft shot down more than 70 drones and cruise missiles, while U.S. destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean Sea downed between four and six ballistic missiles, and an American Patriot missile battery in Iraq shot down one more, reported AP referring to a senior US official.

US President Joe Biden and other senior officials were closely monitoring the firings and interception attempts in real-time in the White House Situation Room.

“At my direction, to support the defence of Israel, the U.S. military moved aircraft and ballistic missile defence destroyers to the region over the past week," Biden said in a statement late Saturday. “Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our servicemembers, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles."

Jordan and France also intercepted and shot down Iranian drones, missiles In addition to the US and the UK, Jordan and France also played a key role in intercepting the missile attack by Iran. Jordan's air defences downed dozens of Iranian weapons that entered Israeli airspace, reported the Guardian citing a Reuters report.

Admitting the involvement of France in the interception, the Israeli military spokesperson R Adm Daniel Hagari said, "France has very good technology, jets, radar – and I know they were contributing in patrolling airspace," reported Guardian.

