How war, debt and the AI boom are pushing global bond yields higher? Explained

The bond markets are under tremendous pressure globally!
The turmoil is driven by several factors: First, the US war with Iran is heating up again, driving up US defense spending and the cost of oil, gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Second, government borrowing. And the third factor impacting bond prices is AI spending. Here's a look at how war, government borrowing and the AI boom are combining to put pressure on global bond markets.
The US-Iran conflict has pushed oil prices higher, with Brent crude recently trading around $95 per barrel and briefly approaching $100. Higher energy costs raise the risk that inflation will remain elevated for longer. Conversely, the higher inflation expectations translate into higher bond yields because investors demand greater returns to compensate for the loss of purchasing power.
Now, “the bond market can stop panicking when the Fed starts panicking,” Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth Management, told CNN. “If the Fed shows they’re willing to start this battle with inflation, perhaps Treasury yields will cool off.”
The US national debt reached $40 trillion last month.
It has spent $931 billion on net interest so far this fiscal year alone, well ahead of the $804 billion spent on national defence, according to the Treasury. Over the next decade, US net interest spending is expected to surpass $16 trillion, according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, a fiscal watchdog group.
The UK and Japan are also facing concerns over government finances. Investors are increasingly demanding higher yields to absorb this supply.
Companies such as Alphabet, Amazon and Meta are spending huge sums on data centres, chips and other infrastructure needed to build AI businesses, and much of that is being financed through the bond market
Foreign private investors bought about $390 billion in US corporate bonds over the past year, exceeding their $329 billion in Treasury purchases, according to data cited by Business Insider.
The consequences extend well beyond bond traders. Higher government yields can raise mortgage and consumer-loan rates, while more expensive corporate borrowing could eventually make it harder for companies to finance new projects—including the massive AI buildout.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent surprised markets with a controversial move to at least double Treasury buybacks, but the intervention massively flopped.
As per JP Morgan, Kelly said Bessent’s plan is to move around a bunch of borrowed money. “Unless they can find a way to truly change the trajectory of our debt, the government is powerless to stop this. We’ve maxed out the credit cards.”
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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