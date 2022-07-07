How Warren Buffet was saved from making a bad business decision2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 08:08 PM IST
- Fresh out of Columbia University in 1951, Warren Buffet wanted to get into the securities business. Both his mentors stopped him
Sometimes a little advice can save your day. It happens to Warren Buffett too. Fresh out of Columbia University in 1951, young Warren wanted to get into the securities business immediately. But he was advised otherwise by two of his most valuable mentors. And 71 years down the line, the veteran investor refers to it as ‘the best advice he ever got.’ His mentors were his father Howard Buffett and teacher Ben Graham.