Sometimes a little advice can save your day. It happens to Warren Buffett too. Fresh out of Columbia University in 1951, young Warren wanted to get into the securities business immediately. But he was advised otherwise by two of his most valuable mentors. And 71 years down the line, the veteran investor refers to it as ‘the best advice he ever got.’ His mentors were his father Howard Buffett and teacher Ben Graham.

When senior Buffett and Graham came to know of his plan, they stopped him saying it was a bad time to start. Graham also refused to let Buffett come work for him at his investment company.

"One thing on their minds was that the Dow Jones industrials had been above 200 all year, and yet there had never been a year when it didn't sell below 200," Warren Buffett had told Fortune magazine in 2005 for their compilation titled "The Best Advice I Ever Got".

"So they both said, 'You'll do fine, but this is not a good time to start," he said and went on to add, “"I was so immature. I was not only young-looking, I was young-acting," the Berkshire Hathaway CEO told Fortune. "I was skinny. My hair looked awful. Maybe their advice was their polite way of saying that before I started selling stocks, I needed to mature a little, or I wasn't going to be successful. But they didn't say that to me; they said the other."

Following this, Warren Buffett returned to his native Omaha to sell securities at his father's firm. Meanwhile, he stayed in touch with Graham about the job. Three years later, Graham finally offered Buffett a role.

In 1955, he wanted to move back to Omaha from New York. And when he informed Graham about his next step, he asked him to do whatever was best for him. By the time he quit, Buffett had built a large personal fund and was considering how to use it.

"But then a couple of months later, seven people wanted me to invest their money for them, and a partnership was the way to do it," Buffett told Fortune. "And that began it all."