How Warren Buffet was saved from making a bad business decision

"So they both said, 'You'll do fine, but this is not a good time to start," he said and went on to add, “"I was so immature. I was not only young-looking, I was young-acting," the Berkshire Hathaway CEO told Fortune. "I was skinny. My hair looked awful. Maybe their advice was their polite way of saying that before I started selling stocks, I needed to mature a little, or I wasn't going to be successful. But they didn't say that to me; they said the other."