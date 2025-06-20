How weight-loss drugs blew out the US trade deficit
Chelsey Dulaney , Jared S. Hopkins , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 20 Jun 2025, 05:31 PM IST
Summary
The shipments have vaulted Ireland, a country of only five million people, into the second-largest goods-trade imbalance with the U.S., trailing only China.
Planes have been jetting from Ireland to the U.S. this year carrying something more valuable than gold: $36 billion worth of hormones for popular obesity and diabetes drugs.
