How worried should you be about Omicron BA.5? Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 04:46 PM IST
The latest variant will lead to a lot of reinfections, and more cases of long Covid, but won’t be as deadly as earlier waves.
The way we think about the Covid pandemic have evolved with the virus: In 2020, it was a potentially deadly threat we could avoid by being careful; in 2021, it was something that was likely to infect everyone eventually; and now, it’s becoming seen as a persistent health hazard that can re-infect people multiple times, each time inflicting cumulative damage and increasing the odds of long-duration symptoms.