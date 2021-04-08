How Yellen’s call for corporate tax hike affects India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Treasury secretary Janet Yellen has called on other countries to join the US in setting a global minimum tax for companies. Will global corporate tax rates inch up in the months ahead after years of decline? What are the implications for India? Mint explains.
