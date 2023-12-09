comScore
Business News/ News / World/  'How you came to UK?' People react to Rishi Sunak's new immigration policy
‘How you came to UK?’ People react to Rishi Sunak’s new immigration policy

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay ( with inputs from ANI )

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that the new laws are the ‘toughest’ anti-illegal migration law ever and now foreign courts can't stop the Rwanda plan from taking place. Here's how people have reacted.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room, in London, Britain December 7, 2023. James Manning/Pool via REUTERS (James Manning/Pool via REUTERS)Premium
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room, in London, Britain December 7, 2023. James Manning/Pool via REUTERS (James Manning/Pool via REUTERS)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has unveiled what he describes as the nation's strictest anti-illegal immigration laws. These measures aim to significantly alter the UK's approach to immigration and asylum seekers. “Stop the boats" represents Sunak's stance against illegal migration and his commitment to securing UK borders.

Sunak, through a social media post, emphasised the necessity of these stringent measures. He underscored the importance of parliament having control over immigration, rather than foreign courts or criminal organisations. The UK prime minister has highlighted that, while immigration is beneficial, it is imperative to end the abuse of the system and achieve sustainable levels.

“This week we’ve taken the tough decisions to secure our borders. Immigration is too high. Illegal migration must end," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: Sacked UK minister Suella Braverman backs PM Rishi Sunak for next election

Reactions

“So how you came to UK?" asked another user.

“How many Illegal Migrants are there? Where are they? If they are illegal, what court were they convicted in? When are you going to deport them? If they are illegal migrants and have been refused Settled Status so are not Refugees, why have they not been sent home? As Asylum Seekers are NEVER Illegal, where are these illegal migrants coming from?" asked one user. “You and your party keep mentioning them, Do your duty, tell the #British Public and the Authorities where they are," he added.

“The day Rishi Sunak became a fully fiddled fascist. It’s why he fought & bribed his way into number 10 with his wife who pays no tax," posted another user.

“The “tough decisions to secure our borders"? What??? What’s tough about having to decide to have secure borders? What’s tough is the result of open borders," wrote another.

“There's no such thing as 'illegal immigration'; this term is not used by academics as it stigmatises individuals. Instead, the term 'undocumented migration' is preferred," posted another.

"Cost of living crisis: "sToP tHe bOaTs!" NHS waiting times: "sToP tHe bOaTs!" Social care reform: "sToP tHe bOaTs!" Russian political interference: "sToP tHe bOaTs!"" another user wrote.

Policy implications

This new law aims to reduce net migration by approximately 300,000, ANI reported. The legislation also includes specific provisions that will restrict overseas students from bringing families to the UK and prevent immigration from undermining British workers. Also, the law intends to eliminate the 20% salary discount offered for shortage occupations.

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 09 Dec 2023, 07:11 AM IST
