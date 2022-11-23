HP will reduce its real estate footprint and slash up to 10% of its 61,000 global employees over the next three years to control costs, according to CEO Enrique Lores. Restructuring costs for the company are expected to total $1 billion, with roughly 60% of those costs falling in the newly started fiscal year 2023. According to HP's statement, the plan should save as much as $1.4 billion annually by the end of the fiscal year 2025.