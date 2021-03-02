HSBC banker knew about dealings with Iran, Meng’s defense argues

Meng, the eldest daughter of Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, was arrested on a US handover request at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on fraud charges. She has been living in Vancouver since then with a court-appointed security detail and restrictions on her movements. Her case has become a flashpoint in US-China relations, with Canada caught in the middle.

