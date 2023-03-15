HSBC cuts base pay for some bankers by 25% before UK reform

HSBC cuts base pay for some bankers by 25% before UK reform2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Ahead of rule change that would allow higher bonuses to employees, HSBC Holdings plc has announced to cut the basic pay it offers to some newly-promoted senior investment bankers in the UK by a quarter
HSBC Holdings Plc is cutting the base pay it offers some newly-promoted senior investment bankers in the UK by a quarter, ahead of a rule change that would allow higher bonuses.
