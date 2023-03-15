HSBC cuts base pay for some bankers by 25% before UK reform

It comes at a time when financial services firms are lowering pay for senior executives and trimming jobs globally. Citigroup Inc. is cutting hundreds of jobs across the company, with the Wall Street giant’s investment banking division among those impacted. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., for its part, embarked on one of its biggest rounds of job cuts ever in January and reduced Chief Executive Officer David Solomon’s compensation by about 30% to $25 million for 2022.