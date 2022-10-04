HSBC exploring sale of Canadian unit for latest disposal2 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 04:35 PM IST
A potential sale of HSBC’s 100% equity stake in HSBC Bank Canada is among the options being explored, the lender said in a statement
HSBC Holdings Plc is exploring a sale of its operations in Canada, the latest move to streamline the lender that is seeking to head off a call by its largest shareholder to split up.