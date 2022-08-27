https://www.wsj.com/articles/destination-weddings-pros-and-cons-11661539602
Following a pandemic lull, far-flung nuptials are hot again. Are they a romantic way to see the world or just a source of stress? Two well-traveled guests argue it out.
Following a pandemic lull, far-flung nuptials are hot again. Are they a romantic way to see the world or just a source of stress? Two well-traveled guests argue it out.
Destination weddings are having a big year, thanks to two factors. First, with both vacations and weddings on hold during the pandemic, many couples are now combining the two. Second, pent-up demand for weddings has led to a shortage of venues at home. But not everyone is eager to use up their vacation days on someone else’s nuptials. Are far-flung ceremonies more hassle than they’re worth? Or an exciting way to explore the globe? With the divisive trend booming again, we debate the pros, the cons, the costs and the benefits.
Destination weddings are having a big year, thanks to two factors. First, with both vacations and weddings on hold during the pandemic, many couples are now combining the two. Second, pent-up demand for weddings has led to a shortage of venues at home. But not everyone is eager to use up their vacation days on someone else’s nuptials. Are far-flung ceremonies more hassle than they’re worth? Or an exciting way to explore the globe? With the divisive trend booming again, we debate the pros, the cons, the costs and the benefits.
Yes, over-the-top expenses and stressful logistics make destination weddings a drag.
Yes, over-the-top expenses and stressful logistics make destination weddings a drag.
The last destination wedding I attended began like a bad dream. Imagine: It’s fall of 2021. My dear friends are getting married in—oooh—Mexico City. I can’t wait. But when I try to check in for my flight, I find that the plane ticket I bought six months ago no longer exists. I have to book a new flight on the spot. It’s $800. I land at CDMX alone. A sudden head cold convinces me I have Covid. I Google “mandatory quarantine in Mexico?" and wonder if I’ll even make it to the celebration I flew down to attend.
The last destination wedding I attended began like a bad dream. Imagine: It’s fall of 2021. My dear friends are getting married in—oooh—Mexico City. I can’t wait. But when I try to check in for my flight, I find that the plane ticket I bought six months ago no longer exists. I have to book a new flight on the spot. It’s $800. I land at CDMX alone. A sudden head cold convinces me I have Covid. I Google “mandatory quarantine in Mexico?" and wonder if I’ll even make it to the celebration I flew down to attend.
Good news: Soon after, a test gives me the all clear. “Negativo." I rally for the rehearsal dinner, then the wedding. Bad news: My ex is there. Along with all of his friends.
Good news: Soon after, a test gives me the all clear. “Negativo." I rally for the rehearsal dinner, then the wedding. Bad news: My ex is there. Along with all of his friends.
In the end, OK—it was fun. But will I be anxiously awaiting the next exotic invite? Nope. The nightmarish logistical burden that falls on guests is reason enough for couples to steer clear of destination weddings. Then there’s the financial impact; according to a recent study by the Knot, guests who flew to a wedding in 2021 spent an average of $1,270 all-in. Worse, these events are, plainly, a forced vacation where you have to spend a lot of intimate time with whoever else shows up. (Hello, high school acquaintances: Ready to make small talk for three days?)
In the end, OK—it was fun. But will I be anxiously awaiting the next exotic invite? Nope. The nightmarish logistical burden that falls on guests is reason enough for couples to steer clear of destination weddings. Then there’s the financial impact; according to a recent study by the Knot, guests who flew to a wedding in 2021 spent an average of $1,270 all-in. Worse, these events are, plainly, a forced vacation where you have to spend a lot of intimate time with whoever else shows up. (Hello, high school acquaintances: Ready to make small talk for three days?)
That Mexico City wedding I attended last September was incredible from the perspective of the bride, Amanda Morrow, a 29-year-old New Yorker. As a historic preservationist, she had the thrill of marrying at Proyecto Público Prim, a stunning venue from the early 1900s in the Juárez neighborhood.
That Mexico City wedding I attended last September was incredible from the perspective of the bride, Amanda Morrow, a 29-year-old New Yorker. As a historic preservationist, she had the thrill of marrying at Proyecto Público Prim, a stunning venue from the early 1900s in the Juárez neighborhood.
Some family members, more reluctant to travel during the pandemic, stayed home and others canceled at the last minute due to Covid, so the majority of Ms. Morrow’s guests were 20-something friends. Fans of “Succession" might argue the couple got off lucky—if the show’s season three finale in the Italian countryside taught us anything, it’s that destination weddings that double as family reunions often end in catastrophe—but brides hoping for a more family-centered celebration might be disappointed. “If you’re the parents [of the couple]...are you comfortable paying for something you might not see ahead of time?" said Rachel Jo Silver, founder and CEO of Love Stories TV, a global wedding media company. “Maybe a bunch of 30-year-olds are really excited to go, but can different generations attend happily?"
Some family members, more reluctant to travel during the pandemic, stayed home and others canceled at the last minute due to Covid, so the majority of Ms. Morrow’s guests were 20-something friends. Fans of “Succession" might argue the couple got off lucky—if the show’s season three finale in the Italian countryside taught us anything, it’s that destination weddings that double as family reunions often end in catastrophe—but brides hoping for a more family-centered celebration might be disappointed. “If you’re the parents [of the couple]...are you comfortable paying for something you might not see ahead of time?" said Rachel Jo Silver, founder and CEO of Love Stories TV, a global wedding media company. “Maybe a bunch of 30-year-olds are really excited to go, but can different generations attend happily?"
Then there’s the pressure of orchestrating a good time. “It’s a huge responsibility when you’re bringing everyone you love to a foreign country," Ms. Morrow said. Couples can pre-empt some anxieties—say, by ensuring no-brainer transport between hotel and venue said Ms. Silver.
Then there’s the pressure of orchestrating a good time. “It’s a huge responsibility when you’re bringing everyone you love to a foreign country," Ms. Morrow said. Couples can pre-empt some anxieties—say, by ensuring no-brainer transport between hotel and venue said Ms. Silver.
But some struggles are nearly unavoidable, said Ms. Morrow, such as navigating a system far different than that of the U.S. wedding planning industry, wire-transferring large sums of money to another country and doing all of this with the backdrop of the pandemic. Though none of her guests tested positive for Covid, the worry was ever-present. She and her partner put together a “huge email" detailing how to get a Covid test to re-enter the U.S. from Mexico, Ms. Morrow said, a bureaucratic challenge in 2021. “Then some airlines weren’t accepting [the tests], so some guests frantically had to take them in the airport."
But some struggles are nearly unavoidable, said Ms. Morrow, such as navigating a system far different than that of the U.S. wedding planning industry, wire-transferring large sums of money to another country and doing all of this with the backdrop of the pandemic. Though none of her guests tested positive for Covid, the worry was ever-present. She and her partner put together a “huge email" detailing how to get a Covid test to re-enter the U.S. from Mexico, Ms. Morrow said, a bureaucratic challenge in 2021. “Then some airlines weren’t accepting [the tests], so some guests frantically had to take them in the airport."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.