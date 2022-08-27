https://www.wsj.com/articles/destination-weddings-pros-and-cons-11661539602

Some family members, more reluctant to travel during the pandemic, stayed home and others canceled at the last minute due to Covid, so the majority of Ms. Morrow’s guests were 20-something friends. Fans of “Succession" might argue the couple got off lucky—if the show’s season three finale in the Italian countryside taught us anything, it’s that destination weddings that double as family reunions often end in catastrophe—but brides hoping for a more family-centered celebration might be disappointed. “If you’re the parents [of the couple]...are you comfortable paying for something you might not see ahead of time?" said Rachel Jo Silver, founder and CEO of Love Stories TV, a global wedding media company. “Maybe a bunch of 30-year-olds are really excited to go, but can different generations attend happily?"