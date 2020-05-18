Huawei says business will be hit due to US curbs on chip sales

NEW DELHI: Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei on Monday said its business will be hit “inevitably" due to the US government’s recent move to restrict chip sales to the company.

Speaking at the company’s Huawei Analysts Summit (HAS), Guo Ping, Rotating Chairman of Huawei, said the company was confident it will find solutions soon and needed time to analyse what the overall impact would be.

According to Ping, the entity listing has impacted Huawei significantly over the past year. The company has seen a gap of approximately $12 billion in comparison to its original business plan, said Ping. “We are still studying and evaluating the impact," he said, talking about the US’ decision to cut chip sales.

With respect to smartphones and the chips it makes in-house, Ping said that while the company was capable of producing some integrated circuits etc, there’s much it won’t be able to do because of the new order. “Survival is the keyword for us at present," he added.

Huawei’s comments today are its first since the new restrictions were announced on Friday.

The US' order, which will come into effect from September, blocks companies from using American-made software or hardware to make chips for Huawei and its affiliates. While there is an option for companies to apply for a license to supply these products, the US government is unlikely to accept such requests.

Ping said the Chinese company has increased research and development efforts and wants to comply with the US government’s rules.

While Huawei does have its own in-house chip manufacturing entity in HiSilicon, the company needs to work with others like the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and others to produce its chips. In fact, in response to the US government’s order, TSMS has already halted further orders from Huawei. TSMC is the biggest chip maker in the world right now.

The recent move is one of several restrictions that the US government has put on Huawei in the past year. The US had earlier added Huawei to its entity list, which kept American products being exported to the Chinese company and its affiliates without obtaining licenses.

In a statement on Friday, the US Commerce Department had alleged that Huawei had tried to undermine the government’s restrictions by buying products from other foundries and using American technologies to make the HiSilicon semiconductors.

