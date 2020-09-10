Home >News >World >Huge fire at Beirut port weeks after deadly blast last month
Beirut: Fire burns in the port in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 10. 2020. (AP)
Beirut: Fire burns in the port in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 10. 2020. (AP)

Huge fire at Beirut port weeks after deadly blast last month

1 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2020, 05:19 PM IST AFP

  • A huge fire raged in Beirut port on Thursday, sparking alarm among Lebanese still reeling from a devastating dockside explosion that disfigured the capital last month

BEIRUT : A huge fire raged in Beirut port on Thursday, AFP correspondents said, sparking alarm among Lebanese still reeling from a devastating dockside explosion that disfigured the capital last month.

Thick black columns of smoke rose into the sky, as the army said the blaze had engulfed a warehouse storing oil and tyres.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.

"Operations have begun to extinguish the fire and army helicopters will take part," the military said in a statement on Twitter.

Social media users posted video footage, which sparked alarm among Beirut residents only just recovering from the country's deadliest peace-time disaster.

"Insane fire at the port, causing a panic all across Beirut. We just can't catch a break," Human Rights Watch researcher Aya Majzoub wrote on Twitter.

The August 4 explosion of hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser at the port killed more than 190 people, wounded thousands and ravaged large parts of the capital.

The blast sparked widespread outrage after it emerged authorities had been aware of the presence of the huge stockpile, and prompted the government to resign.

Human rights researcher Omar Nashabe tweeted: "Where are we living? This is the scene of the crime a month ago! Where is the judiciary? Where is the state? Where is responsibility?"

The port blast piled new misery on Lebanese already battling the coronavirus pandemic and the country's worst economic crisis in decades, which has seen poverty rates double to more than half the population.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Husseini said she had been thinking about stopping work in two years but her plans had now changed (REUTERS)

A life’s work shattered: stained glass artist counts cost of Beirut blast

2 min read . 16 Aug 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump (REUTERS)

Trump blasts media, Democrats over report he disparaged U.S. troops

2 min read . 06 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout