A massive fire from a gas pipeline in Puchong injured 33 people, with six hospitalized. Rescue efforts are ongoing in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru. Petronas has isolated the pipeline and closed the valve, while the fire department investigates the incident.

Reuters
Published1 Apr 2025, 10:37 AM IST
Fire at Petronas Gas Pipeline Injures 33, Rescue Efforts Underway in Selangor
Fire at Petronas Gas Pipeline Injures 33, Rescue Efforts Underway in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A fire at a gas pipeline operated by Malaysia state energy firm Petronas injured 33 people on Tuesday on the outskirts of the capital Kuala Lumpur, authorities said.

Six of the injured were sent to hospital, Selangor fire department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail told broadcasterAstroAwani.

Operations to try to tackle the blaze are ongoing.

There are people trapped in houses in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru and rescue efforts are ongoing, Selangor Disaster Management Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi told state news agency Bernama.

Petronas in a statement said the pipeline had been isolated. The Selangor fire department said the blaze has affected homes.

Images carried by news outlets and footage shared on social media showed a massive fire and a huge orange flame on the horizon with smoke billowing out.

A large flame rose from a leak in a pipeline that is about 500 m (1,640 feet) long in the town of Puchong, the department said in a statement, adding Petronas has closed the valve on the burning pipeline.

The fire department said it was still investigating the extent of the fire in the residential area.

Huge fire at Petronas gas pipeline in Malaysia injures 33 | Watch
First Published:1 Apr 2025, 10:37 AM IST
