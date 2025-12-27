Huge fire on Portland waterfront, video shows large flames bursting from roof

A massive fire erupted at the Custom House Wharf in the Old Port area, near Commercial Street, Portland, around 6 pm Friday evening (local time).

The Portland Maine Old Port posted on X early Saturday that the Portland Fire Department (PFD) is currently responding to a "third alarm fire" on Custom House Wharf in the Old Port area, near Commercial Street.

"The area includes several waterfront businesses, and crews are actively battling a large fire along Maine’s working waterfront. PFD is advising the public to avoid the area and use caution while emergency crews remain on scene," the statement read.

It said that the cause of the fire and whether there are any injuries are unknown.

Maine Governor Janet Mills said, "I am aware of the fire on the Portland waterfront and my administration is monitoring the situation. Please avoid the area and follow the direction of local fire and public safety officials."

Video of massive fire emerges A dramatic video showed large flames engulfing the area as firefighters continued their response. Smoke billowed from the building and could be seen over the harbor in South Portland.

Meanwhile, photos from the scene showed the flames bursting from the roof of what appeared to be a warehouse.

Dozens of firefighters responded to Maritime Antiques on Commercial Street in Portland for a three-alarm fire on the Custom House Wharf on Friday night. Firefighters from Cape Elizabeth, South Portland and Westbrook also responded to the scene.

According to Press Herald, crews could be seen dousing flames on the roof of Maritime Antiques and checking neighbouring businesses to ensure they were not occupied.

The crews also ran hoses to the adjacent Sea Bags building.

Eventually, firefighters were called off the roof, and it soon collapsed, sending a plume of smoke down the alley toward Commercial Street, the report added.

Firefighters appeared to have the blaze under control by 7:30 pm.