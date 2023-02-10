Astronomers all over the world are enthralled by a new video that is doing rounds on social media where a huge part of the Sun can be seen breaking away from its surface and taking a tornado-like swirl. The phenomenon was captured by NASA's James Webb telescope and has amazed astronomers. The reasons behind the phenomenon are currently being analyzed.

Scientists are also little concerned about the development as this can be part of solar flares which are emitted by the Sun and usually result in affecting communication systems on the earth.

The video was shared on Twitter by space weather physicist Dr. Tamitha Skov. Dr. Skov works in the field of studying space phenomenon's and forecasts auroras and communication issues during solar storms.

“Talk about Polar Vortex! Material from a northern prominence just broke away from the main filament & is now circulating in a massive polar vortex around the north pole of our Star. Implications for understanding the Sun's atmospheric dynamics above 55° here cannot be overstated!," Dr Tamitha Skov tweeted with the video.

The space weather forecaster added that it took around 8 hours for material to circumnavigate the pole at approximately 60 degrees latitude.

“More observations of the #SolarPolarVortex reveal it took roughly 8 hours for material to circumnavigate the pole at approximately 60° latitude. This means an upper bound in the estimation of horizontal wind speed in this event is 96 kilometers per second or 60 miles a second!," Dr. Skov said in another tweet.

It is a usual sight for astronomers to observe filaments tear away from this pole-embracing plasma hedgerow, but this tornado-like swirl has surprised many.

The Sun usually throw such surprises and as it may have a bearing on Earth or other aspects of the solar system, scientists usually keep a close eye on the such extra-normal phenomenon. More details about the observation are expected as scientists study the incident more deeply.