Huge piece of sun has broken out to turn into a tornado: Watch
- Scientists are little concerned about the development as this can be part of solar flares which are emitted by Sun and usually result in affecting communication systems for earth
Astronomers all over the world are enthralled by a new video that is doing rounds on social media where a huge part of the Sun can be seen breaking away from its surface and taking a tornado-like swirl. The phenomenon was captured by NASA's James Webb telescope and has amazed astronomers. The reasons behind the phenomenon are currently being analyzed.
