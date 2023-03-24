Huge setback for Indians in US! EB-2 visa gets retrogressed. Details here

Each month the visa office compares the number of reported documentarily qualified applicants with the visa numbers available for the next regular allotment. The visa office also considers past visa demand, estimates of future visa demand and return rates, and estimates of USCIS demand based on cut-off date movements. Then, the VO establishes the cut-off dates for the following month, publishes them in the Visa Bulletin, and notifies consular posts.

