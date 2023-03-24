Huge setback for Indians in US! EB-2 visa gets retrogressed. Details here

Huge setback for Indians in US! EB-2 visa gets retrogressed. Details here2 min read . 02:17 PM IST
The EB-2 visa is retrogressed by 9 months. It was in October 2011 and has now been retrogressed to January 2011
Shocking news has come for Indians staying in the US as the department of state has retrogressed the "Employment-based 2 (EB-2)" visa's final action date to 1 January 2011.
Another setback has come for those green card holders who want to sponsor their spouses. Earlier the dates were current, but now they are not currently under the F2A visa. Therefore the spouses will have to wait for their green card.
The EB-2 visa is retrogressed by 9 months. It was in October 2011 and has now been retrogressed to January 2011.
As per the April bulletin, the EB-1 Worldwide (All Other) remains current while EB-2 Worldwide final action dates have been retrogressed. EB-1 for India and China remains unchanged. EB-2 for India has retrogressed while EB-3 for India has remained unchanged.
Retrogression occurs when the cut-off dates that determine visa availability move backward instead of forward.
Each month the visa office compares the number of reported documentarily qualified applicants with the visa numbers available for the next regular allotment. The visa office also considers past visa demand, estimates of future visa demand and return rates, and estimates of USCIS demand based on cut-off date movements. Then, the VO establishes the cut-off dates for the following month, publishes them in the Visa Bulletin, and notifies consular posts.
It is available for non-US citizens who possess an advanced degree or exceptional ability. An EB-2 visa holder is considered a lawful permanent resident of the United States.
Debarghya Das, an entrepreneur who also writes about Indian immigration on Twitter, also called April's bulletin a "Huge setback" for Indians.
Das tweeted, "Framed differently, a high-skilled Indian immigrant in the early 00s will likely naturalize in the US at age 50 if they followed the near-perfect legal path.
If you came to the US later than that, it could take up to is 150yrs — you'll never get it".
If you came to the US later than that, it could take up to is 150yrs — you'll never get it".