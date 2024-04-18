Hugh Grant took ‘enormous sum’ to settle illegal snooping suit by actor Rupert Murdoch's tabloid
Hugh Grant settled a lawsuit with The Sun tabloid over privacy violations after accepting a large sum of money, citing potential legal costs. The settlement was deemed in the financial interest of both parties to avoid a costly trial.
Hugh Grant accepted “an enormous sum of money" to settle a lawsuit accusing The Sun tabloid of unlawfully tapping his phone, bugging his car and breaking into his home to snoop on him, the actor said Wednesday after the agreement was announced in court.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message