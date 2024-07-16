July 15 - German fashion house Hugo Boss on Monday cut its sales guidance for the year to a range of between 4.20 billion euros to 4.35 billion euros over weakening global consumer demand especially in markets like China and the UK. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company earlier expected sales for the year at around 4.30 billion to 4.45 billion euros.

Hugo Boss said that it expects operating profit to be around 350 million euros to 430 million euros, down from its previously communicated guidance of around 430 million euros to 475 million euros. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is the second time this year that Hugo Boss has cut its sales guidance.

The company had previously also flagged in its first quarter results weaker demand in China and concerns about the U.S. consumer sentiment ahead of presidential elections, causing shares to slump to their lowest since 2022.

The German fashion house also said that its preliminary second-quarter sales declined by 1% to 1.02 billion euros. Its operating profit in the period amounted to 70 million euros on a preliminary basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The premium apparel brand has been on an expansion mission, and has been increasing marketing spend and opening 102 new points of sale in 2023, but its shares have fallen this year as it warned of slower sales growth.

World's biggest watchmaker Swatch reported a steep drop in first half sales and earnings earlier on Monday as demand for luxury goods in China remained weak, Burberry also issued a profit warning and scrapped its dividend payment for the year as well.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!