Famed US professional wrestling star Hulk Hogan endorsed Donald Trump for president Thursday, ripping off his shirt in his signature style to reveal he was wearing another one underneath with the Republican candidate's name on it.

"With our leader up there, my hero, that gladiator, we're gonna bring America back together," the 1980s icon said on stage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee ahead of Trump's closing speech on the fourth day of the event.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, compared Trump and his vice-presidential running mate J.D. Vance to the dynamic duo act he used to perform with "Macho Man" Randy Savage: The Mega Powers.

Like he used to do in his wrestling matches, Hogan, 70, ripped off the T-shirt he was wearing to reveal a red one underneath showcasing the Trump-Vance presidential ticket.

As he entered the auditorium, packed with Republican delegates who nominated Trump as the party's candidate for president, Hogan said she felt like he was in front of "real Americans."

The wrestler was embroiled in controversy more than a decade ago after an intimate video of him leaked, as well as for his use of racist language. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latter caused him to be fired from World Wrestling Entertainment in 2015, where he had won major titles during his career. He has since apologized for his actions.

Donald Trump's Republican National Convention speech Expressing his gratitude to the American people for their outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt on him, Donald Trump has said that his resolve is unbroken, and he is committed to delivering a government that serves the American people.

The former US president said this after he formally accepted the Republican nomination for president for a third time at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“So tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States," Trump, 78, said to applause.

In his first speech after a failed assassination bid on him on Saturday in Pennsylvania, Trump said he stands before Americans with a message of confidence, strength, and hope.

"Four months from now, we will have an incredible victory, and we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country. Together, we will launch a new era of safety, prosperity and freedom for citizens of every race, religion, colour, and creed," he said in his speech addressing the Republican National Convention. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The discord and division in our society must be healed. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart. I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America because there is no victory in winning for half of America," he said.

He expressed gratitude to the American people for their outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt on him at a campaign rally.

"As you already know, the assassin's bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life. So many people have asked me what happened, and therefore, I’ll tell you what happened, and you’ll never hear it from me a second time, because it’s too painful to tell," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

