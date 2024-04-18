The World Health Organization is alarmed by the spread of H5N1 bird flu to new species, with humans facing a high mortality rate.

The World Health Organization voiced alarm Thursday at the growing spread of the H5N1 strain of bird flu to new species, including humans who face an "extraordinarily high" mortality rate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This remains I think an enormous concern," the UN health agency's chief scientist Jeremy Farrar told reporters in Geneva.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!