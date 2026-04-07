Iran calls for human chains around power plants, Pezeshkian says 14 million ready to sacrifice as Trump's deadline nears

Iran has once again rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal, even as the deadline set by US President Donald Trump to make a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz ends in a couple of hours. Iran has so far remained defiant and has insisted on a permanent end to the war rather than a temporary ceasefire.

Human chain around power plants Iran's deputy sports minister, Alireza Rahimi, called on artists and athletes to form human chains at power plants across the country on Tuesday. "We will stand hand in hand to say: Attacking public infrastructure is a war crime."

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According to The Associated Press, he called on “young people, athletes, artists, students, university students, and their professors” to gather at 2 p.m. around power plants. He described the facilities as national assets belonging to Iran’s future and its youth.

14 million Iranians willing to sacrifice Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that he, along with over 14 million Iranians, was ready to sacrifice their lives to defend Iran.

“More than 14 million Iranian people have declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives in the campaign. I too have been, am, and will remain ready to give my life for Iran.” Pezeshkian said in a post on X.

According to AP, the 14 million figure is more than double of what was mentioned by state media in the past about volunteers the government had been soliciting by text messages and media as the war went on.

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A Revolutionary Guard general also urged parents to send their children to man checkpoints, which have been repeatedly targeted in airstrikes.

Trump's Hormuz deadline Earlier, on Monday, Trump had reiterated his threat against Iran, saying the ‘entire country’ could be taken out if no deal is reached.

Trump has given Iran until 8 pm in Washington to end its blockade of Gulf oil through the Strait of Hormuz, saying he will otherwise destroy every bridge and power plant in Iran within four hours.

On Sunday, Trump had issued another threat to Iran on social media, saying, "Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!"

The US president reiterated his threat on Monday, during his press conference, saying "The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night," he said. "Every bridge in Iran will be decimated... Every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again."

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Blockade of Strait of Hormuz Iran has been blocking the oil shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after Israel and the US attacked on February 28, starting the war. Though in the past few weeks, Iran has allowed the passage of ships from ‘friendly’ countries, the traffic remains low, resulting in oil prices around the world skyrocketing.

Earlier, on Monday, Tehran rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal and said it wants a permanent end to the war. But as the deadline neared Tuesday, officials involved in the process said indirect communications between the United States and Iran remained underway. Mediators from Pakistan, Egypt and Turkiye "are racing against time" to reach a compromise before the deadline, they said.

Key Takeaways Iran is mobilizing citizens in response to external threats, highlighting national solidarity.

The situation underscores the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran over oil shipping routes.

Diplomatic efforts remain crucial as mediators seek to avert further military conflict.