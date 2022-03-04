“With Ukraine’s agreement, the United States and 44 other countries have invoked the OSCE Moscow Mechanism. This action will establish an expert mission to address our grave concerns regarding the humanitarian and human rights impacts on the people of Ukraine caused by Russia’s further invasion with the support of Belarus. We have seen the troubling media reports of human rights abuses and violations of humanitarian law by Russia’s forces, including the mounting number of civilian casualties and extensive damage to civilian infrastructure," the US Department of State said in its release.