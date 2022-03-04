This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
US has invoked the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Moscow Mechanism to establish an expert mission to examine reported human rights abuses and violations of humanitarian law by Russia in Ukraine, as per US Department of State statement
The US Department of State on Thursday said that US has invoked the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Moscow Mechanism to establish an expert mission to examine reported human rights abuses and violations of humanitarian law by Russia in Ukraine.
“With Ukraine’s agreement, the United States and 44 other countries have invoked the OSCE Moscow Mechanism. This action will establish an expert mission to address our grave concerns regarding the humanitarian and human rights impacts on the people of Ukraine caused by Russia’s further invasion with the support of Belarus. We have seen the troubling media reports of human rights abuses and violations of humanitarian law by Russia’s forces, including the mounting number of civilian casualties and extensive damage to civilian infrastructure," the US Department of State said in its release.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price shared on Twitter, "the US & @OSCE partners invoked the Moscow Mechanism to establish an expert mission to examine reported human rights abuses & violations of humanitarian law by Russia in Ukraine. The mission will compile a factual record to inform accountability efforts."
As per the State Department statement, there are troubling media reports of human rights abuses and violations of humanitarian law by Russia's forces, including the mounting number of civilian casualties and extensive damage to civilian infrastructure.
The OSCE expert mission will work impartially to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding possible contraventions of OSCE commitments and violations and abuses of international human rights law and international humanitarian law by Russia's forces, added the statement.
The Moscow Mechanism expert mission will prepare a report that will be shared with all OSCE participating States and relevant accountability mechanisms, including national, regional, and international courts and tribunals.
The United States and our partners will hold Russia and its forces accountable for all human rights abuses, violations of international humanitarian law, war crimes, and crimes against humanity they commit in Ukraine, said the statement.
