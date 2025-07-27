Humanoid robot R1 shows off world's first kip-up, runs, kicks, cartwheel and more under $6,000 | Watch video

A newly released humanoid robot from Unitree Robotics is making waves for its athletic and combat-like abilities while doing world's first kip-up, all for under $6,000, according to New York Post.

Dubbed the R1, this 55-pound robot features 26 flexible joints, enabling it to move dynamically. According to Unitree, it is powered by multimodal AI, capable of recognising both voices and images.

In a promotional video shared Friday by the China-based robotics company, the R1 is shown running on grass, performing cartwheels and handstands, and even executing spinning kicks and punch combos, actions that resemble martial arts moves.

With a price of just 39,900 yuan (around $5,900), the humanoid robot enters the market at a significantly lower cost than most other emerging tech in its class.

However, the footage has stirred doubts on internet, with some questioning whether the display is authentic or created using CGI effects.

Despite the buzz, some online users voiced a preference for a practical home assistant rather than a robot focused on flips, tricks, and so-called security functions.

Netizens react One of the users said, “Can it vacuum? Can it run the washing machine? Can it fold clothes? Can it iron? Can it cook?” Another remarked, “My daughter does gymnastics all day. i don’t need a robot for that.”

Some internet users joked about the robot’s combat skills, humorously asking if it could defend its owner from bullies. Others remained skeptical, questioning whether the marketing footage had been enhanced with AI or computer-generated imagery.

While US companies such as Boston Dynamics, known for their Atlas robots, have long led the way in humanoid robotics, a high-functioning human-like robot priced at just $6,000 would represent a significant breakthrough for China in the global race for robotics and artificial intelligence dominance.

Unitree, the company behind this innovation, already offers a variety of robotic products, including robotic arms, four-legged machines, and other humanoids, among them, a boxing robot complete with gloves and a helmet.

Founded in 2016 by Wang Xingxing, Unitree began gaining broader attention earlier this year. Its CEO joined prominent Chinese tech leaders, including Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Tencent’s Pony Ma at a summit with President Xi Jinping, elevating the company’s national profile.

World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai The unveiling of the R1 robot comes just as China prepares to host the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai this weekend. The event will bring together government officials, tech entrepreneurs, and major investors, all highlighting China’s push to integrate robotics into daily life from homes and factories to military operations, New York Post reported.

Unitree’s earlier humanoid model, the G1, which retails for around $16,000, gained popularity in academic and research environments. It features numerous flexible joints, can mimic human hand movement, and is powered by AI that Unitree claims is “upgrading and evolving every day".

At the top of their lineup is the H1, a larger and more advanced humanoid priced over $90,000. Weighing more than 100 pounds, it boasts exceptional speed, strength, mobility, and can traverse complex terrain. The H1 is also equipped with 3D LiDAR sensors and a depth camera for advanced navigation.

