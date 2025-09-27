Humberto, Now a Category Four, to Brush Caribbean Beaches

(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Humberto is set to churn up potentially “life-threatening” surf across parts of the Caribbean this weekend after a day of gathering strength.

Advertisement

Humberto early Saturday was a Category 4 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, having intensified rapidly on Friday as it hurtled through warm Atlantic waters, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

In a 5 a.m. advisory on Saturday, the center said Humberto was moving slowly west at 6 mph (10 kilometers) per hour and packing maximum sustained winds of 145 miles (233 km) per hour.

Though the storm isn’t forecast to strike land, energy from Humberto is expected to create “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” on beaches in the northern Leeward Islands, the US Virgin Islands, Bermuda and Puerto Rico this weekend and early next week, NHC forecaster Brad Reinhart wrote.

By early Monday, a turn toward the northwest is forecast at at a slightly faster forward speed, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest by Monday night.

Advertisement

Humberto is expected to brush Bermuda with its winds before curving east toward Europe — but another tropical system brewing nearby may disrupt that path.

The second disturbance “has become a little better organized,” the NHC said on Saturday. It could produce significant rainfall over eastern Cuba and the Bahamas.

Tropical storm warnings from the system — which if it fully forms will be named Imelda — are in effect for parts of the central and northwestern Bahamas. There’s a risk of heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding in coastal Georgia and the southern mid-Atlantic states early next week.

Forecasters had predicted an overactive Atlantic storm season, with as many as 10 hurricanes and as many as 18 named storms. Instead, only eight storms have received names. The season began June 1 and officially ends Nov. 30, though storm activity can persist beyond that.

Advertisement

(Updates with new storm rating from first paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com