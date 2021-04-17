'Humbled': Elon Musk after NASA selects SpaceX for moon lander

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a move to get ready to send astronauts to the moon, NASA has selected Elon Musk's SpaceX to build a spacecraft to land astronauts to the moon. As part of the Artemis program, the agency said it has selected SpaceX to continue development of the first commercial human lander that will safely carry the next two American astronauts to the lunar surface.

''NASA Rules!!'', Musk tweeted after NASA made the announcement of awarding the $2.9 billion human-lander contract on Friday after 10 months of development work. ''We are honored to be part of the NASA Artemis team,'' he added.

SpaceX in a tweet said, ''NASA has selected Starship to land the first astronauts on the lunar surface since the Apollo program! We are humbled to help NASA Artemis usher in a new era of human space exploration.''

The contract to build spacecraft for the Artemis program is worth $2.9 billion, with the goal of having humans back on the Moon by 2024.

“We awarded the SpaceX contract given the appropriation we have and what we believe are realistic budgets in future years," said Steve Jurczyk, NASA’s acting administrator.

Adding to the announcement, NASA said that SpaceX has been working closely with the agency's experts during the HLS base period of performance to inform its lander design and ensure it meets NASA’s performance requirements and human spaceflight standards. A key tenet for safe systems, these agreed-upon standards range from areas of engineering, safety, health, and medical technical areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

