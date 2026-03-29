Hundreds flee dance club in Germany after fire breaks out, none hurt; rescue operation underway

At least hundreds of partygoers were forced to flee a dance club in southwestern Germany after a fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday (local time).
Over 750 people were present at the club, and none of them were reported injured in the incident in Kehl, a town near the French border, AP reported, citing emergency services. However, three were undergoing treatment at the incident site for shock.
In local media posts, the club was identified as the K Club Kehl, a popular venue for hip-hop music.
The cause of the fire was ascertained and was being investigated. According to German news agency dpa, at least 80 personnel from the fire department, police, and emergency medical services responded to the incident.
A fire that broke out at a nightclub in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana on New Year’s Eve, killing dozens, was traced by investigators to sparklers attached to Champagne bottles.
This is a breaking story. More details awaited.