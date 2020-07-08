Hundreds of Covid-19 cases, but no lockdown: What’s changed in Japan?

Deaths are a lagging indicator of the scale of the infection, and hospitalizations have begun to increase in Tokyo. The number of those in treatment has doubled to more than 400 as of Monday, after falling to as low as around 200. However, those listed as serious -- requiring treatment in an ICU or with a ventilator -- are still just a small fraction. There were only eight such cases in Tokyo as of Tuesday, the lowest since the government began tracking the data in late April. The capital hasn’t reported a death from Covid-19 in two weeks.