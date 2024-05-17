Hundreds of Indian students facing 'deportation' from Canada stage protest: 'Immigration policy changed overnight'
Canada's Prince Edward Island region government has decided to reduce the number of people from other countries it nominates for permanent residency. The move has left many Indian students in the lurch.
Hundreds of Indian students in Canada's Prince Edward Island (PEI) region took to the streets on Friday to protest against the Canadian government for "changing the [immigration] policy overnight and denying them work permits." According to the Hindustan Times, the students alleged that despite graduating, they were denied work permits and now face deportation. However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has denied the claims, saying that while there might be a few cases here or there, it doesn't see any major problem.