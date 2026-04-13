Hungarian parliamentary election: Who is Peter Magyar, Tisza Party leader who ended Viktor Orban’s 16-year rule?

In a landmark election, Hungarian voters delivered a decisive blow to Viktor Orban, ending his 16-year tenure as prime minister. With approximately 77% of votes counted, Peter Magyar’s Tisza party secured over 53% of the vote, significantly ahead of Fidesz at around 38%.

The result marks one of the most dramatic political shifts in Hungary’s post-communist history. Voter turnout exceeded 77%, setting a record and reflecting widespread public engagement in what was widely seen as a pivotal election.

Orban conceded defeat, describing the outcome as “painful,” and pledged to continue serving from the opposition.

Campaign dynamics A lawyer by training and former government insider, Magyar now serves as a Member of the European Parliament (since 2024) and president of the Tisza Party, which he transformed into Hungary’s leading opposition force in record time.

Born in Budapest in 1981, Magyar studied law at Pázmány Péter Catholic University and worked in corporate and government legal roles, including positions within Hungary’s Foreign Ministry, EU representation, and state-linked institutions. Once part of the broader Fidesz political ecosystem, he broke away in 2024 after a high-profile political scandal involving a presidential pardon, which triggered his public resignation and rapid entry into opposition politics.

Magyar gained nationwide attention through anti-government rallies, social media outreach, and corruption allegations targeting the Orbán administration. His Tisza Party rapidly rose in popularity, securing strong results in the 2024 European Parliament elections and consolidating his position as the main challenger to Fidesz by 2026.

Positioning himself as a “critical pro-European conservative liberal,” Magyar advocates EU alignment, institutional reform, and anti-corruption measures, while carefully balancing nationalist sentiment. His rise marks a significant reshaping of Hungary’s political landscape.

His messaging emphasized:

-Anti-corruption reforms

-Improvements in healthcare and public transport

-Rebuilding democratic institutions

-Strengthening ties with Western allies

Orbán’s legacy and defeat Viktor Orbán had been one of Europe’s longest-serving leaders and a defining figure in the continent’s nationalist and far-right political movements. Over his tenure, his government:

-Tightened control over media and public institutions

-Introduced policies criticized for undermining minority rights

-Maintained close ties with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

-Frequently clashed with the European Union, including vetoing key decisions such as financial aid to Ukraine