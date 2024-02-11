Hungarian President Katalin Novak resigns 'under pressure' over sexual abuse pardon scandal. All you need to know
Hungarian President Katalin Novak on Saturday resigned from his position after coming under pressure to pardon a man convicted of helping to cover up sexual abuse in a children's home. Her resignation came a week after her presidential pardon was first reported by local news site 444.hu.