Hungary becomes first in EU to approve Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

Hungary became the first European Union country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine from China after Premier Viktor Orban said the country would buy Sinopharm vaccines to speed up inoculations amid the slow rollout of western shots.

Hungary is also the only EU country to have approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and the cabinet has already ordered doses to inoculate 1 million people, or a little more than a tenth of the population. Hungarian health authorities expect to finish laboratory tests to determine the safety and efficacy of the Russian shot, the chief medical officer said.

Orban has repeatedly blamed the EU for slow vaccine procurement. Hungary is set to use all the Pfizer Inc. shots it has received via the EU by the end of this week after having inoculated 175,283 as of Thursday. Hungary will receive Moderna vaccines on Sunday and a new tranche of Pfizer shots early next week.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

